St Helens church hall destroyed by massive blaze

A well-known St Helens church’s hall has been razed to the ground after a large fire ripped through the building.

Fire crews remain at Haresfinch United Reformed Church in Derwent Road, Haresfinch, this morning.

A spokesman for the church said: “It is with sadness that we confirm there is a fire at our church this morning. The hall has burnt down. All authorities still on scene.”

It is believed the authorities were called by a nearby resident in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by around 7am.

The road where St Peter and Paul primary school is located remains sealed off.