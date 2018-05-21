St Helens charity worker attended royal wedding

A St Helens charity worker was invited to the wedding of Harry and Meghan but ended up hobnobbing with another Royal.



Former midwife Sylvia Lewis and her daughter Cheryl were invited down to Windsor as a reward for all the fund-raising she has done over the years and was given a bird’s eye view of much of the outdoor ceremonials.

She bumped into the Duchess of York who posed for a picture with her and told her she was looking forward to her own daughter Eugenie getting married later this year.

Sylvia was a midwife in the St Helens area for more than 40 years, then went to work for Macmillan Cancer Relief as a fund-raising manager.

In the 10 years she was with them she raised more than £2m, putting into place more than 20 Macmillan nurses in the Merseyside and St Helens area.

When she retired from Macmillan, she became a volunteer fund-raiser for many charities in the Merseyside area. She has been involved with the Lord Mayor of Liverpool’s fund-raising committee for 15 years and they sent her the invitation to thank her.

Sylvia was also the founder member of the Ronald MacDonald House at Alder Hey children’s hospital with the late Lady Jean Stottard. With the help of her grandaughter Michelle Lewis - the youngest person ever to receive an MBE - they were able to put in the first £50,000 to kick-start the fund-raising.

She said: “It was a wonderful occasion and a privilege to be able to take Cheryl with me.

“The atmosphere was electric and Fergie couldn’t have been nicer, asking us whether we were enjoying the day and telling us about her daughter’s own forthcoming marriage.”