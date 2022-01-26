St Helens care home rated 'Good' across all categories in CQC inspection

Amanda Clark Registered Manager at St Helens Hall

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the home in Elephant Lane, Thatto Heath, St Helens last month.

The home’s staff were praised for being caring, responsive and patient and residents were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

The 94-bedroom home, which caters for people aged 65 and over, is part of The Sandstone Care Group. The home provides specialist dementia, residential and short-term respite care.

The unannounced CQC inspection was carried out on December 3 and looked at five key categories, including whether the home was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Inspectors awarded a Good to every category.

In the newly published CQC report, staff were praised for having ‘good knowledge and skills necessary for their roles’ and for being ‘considerate, kind and responsive in their actions and spoke about people warmly and knowledgably’.

It was noted that residents had input into their care and ‘were supported to make choices about what they would like to eat and drink’.

The home was described as ‘well maintained and decorated’ and residents are ‘encouraged to personalise their rooms with pictures and personal furniture when they move in’.

The home was noted for its Covid and infection prevention training and procedures and its facilitation of visits for people living in the home in accordance with guidelines.

During their visit, the CQC inspectors spoke with eight residents and two relatives about their experience of the care provided. They also talked to six members of staff including the registered manager and reviewed a variety of records and sought feedback from the local authority and professionals who work with the home.

The home’s manager Amanda Clark, who has worked at the home since it first opened in 2008, said: “We are delighted that the CQC has awarded St Helens Hall Care Home ‘Good’ across the board.