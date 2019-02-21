St Helens Canoe Club named regional Club of the Year

St Helens Canoe Club have been recognised by the national governing body for the sport.



British Canoeing have awarded the group with the North West Regional Club of the Year 2018 for their contribution to the activity.

Chair of the Union Professor John Coyne attended a pool session, which they regularly hold at Kirby Leisure Centre, where freestyle paddlers practised their skills.

It was a fantastic year at St Helens Canoe Club, who have been at the forefront of nurturing young individuals to become future coaches in the sport thanks to their "Young Leaders'" programme.

The water sport centre is merited for its charity work, too.

The "Satellite Club" invited children with additional needs and physical disabilities to attend a weekly session in their respective high schools - in particular working individuals with cerebral palsy to help them experience canoeing for the first time.