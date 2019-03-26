St Helens boys to get taste for theatre at drama school's open day

Budding young Billy Elliots in St Helens are being invited to attend a taster day at a top drama school as part of moves to encourage more boys to pursue careers on stage.

The boys-only taster day is set to take place at Liverpool Theatre School on Saturday April 6 and is open to lads aged 14 and over.

During the session, which has been designed to appeal to male performers, there will be an introduction to acting and musical theatre as well as interactive workshops on different disciplines including stage combat.

There will also be an opportunity for boys to meet the team and find out more about professional training.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, is looking forward to running the training college’s first ever taster day for boys. She said: “Widening access to professional training is very much part of the ethos at Liverpool Theatre School and we are always looking at ways to encourage diversity among students.

“Male students are currently in the minority on both our acting and musical theatre courses and we are aiming to tackle the gender imbalance by running a day especially for boys.

"Talented male performers can often be put off applying for professional performing arts training as a result of outdated gender stereotypes and our boys-only taster day aims to address such barriers.”

Many of Liverpool Theatre School’s male graduates have gone on to enjoy successful careers on the stage including Oliver Ormson, who recently starred in The Addams Family tour, Tommy Sherlock, who is currently starring in Tenors of Rock in Las Vegas and Alex Patmore, who is playing Mickey in the UK tour of Blood Brothers.

Liverpool Theatre School is the only training organisation in Merseyside to offer the Trinity College London Diploma in both Professional Musical Theatre and Professional Acting.

The training college, which runs scholarships with The Stage and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, was the first stage school in the country to axe its audition fees as part of a bold move to make professional training more accessible to students from diverse backgrounds.

Boys who would like to attend the free taster day at Liverpool Theatre School, which runs from 10am until 3.30pm, should register in advance by emailing info@liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk or calling 0151 728 7800.