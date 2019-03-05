St Helens bakery's Scooby Doo biscuit raises dough for charity

Everyone’s favourite canine character is helping a craft bakery chain in St Helens to raise dough towards a brain tumour cure.



To mark Brain Tumour Awareness month in March, Greenhalgh’s Bakery in Church Square is supporting the Brain Tumour Research charity with a special edition Scooby Doo biscuit. Inspired by the charity’s signature colours, the biscuit showcases the celebrated dog in a pink and yellow collar.

Staff at Greenhalgh’s will also join in the UK’s premier brain tumour awareness event Wear A Hat Day on Friday 29 March.

The national event sees hundreds of schools, workplaces, and individuals don their hat of choice and hold a whole host of hat-themed fundraising events in support of Brain Tumour Research.

Sandra Ogden, Retail Sales & Marketing Director, said: “We are passionate about supporting Brain Tumour Research, all of our retail shops and office staff are getting behind wearing a hat for a day, and a selection of Scooby Gingerbread Pink & Yellow Biscuits are going on sale in our shops.

Greenhalgh’s will be making a donation for every biscuit sold, and are very happy to assist the charity in the wonderful work they do throughout the year. Every penny counts towards helping fund the future for Brain Tumour Research”.

Andrea Pankiw, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research in the North West, said: “We’re delighted to have Greenhalgh’s support for Wear A Hat Day and look forward to sampling the Scooby snacks ourselves.

"It just goes to show how much fun you can have while supporting the cause: whether it’s buying a box of biscuits from Greenhalgh’s to share at your workplace, or hosting your own hatty event, every person that joins in will be helping to make a difference.

“Wear a Hat Day has raised over a million pounds since Brain Tumour Research was launched 10 years ago.

Funds raised will develop the charity’s network of world-class brain tumour research centres in the UK where scientists are focused on improving outcomes for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.”

To find out more about the appeal, or to donate, visit www.wearahatday.org