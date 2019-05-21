St Helens allotments unveils new facilities after £28k makeover

A St Helens allotments is opening up the joys of growing fruit, vegetables and flowers to residents after opening a new community area.

The latest facilities at Cabbage Hall Allotments were unveiled by the Mayor of St Helens.

Coun Mancyia Uddin, Coun Gill Neal and Sharon Martindale

Raised beds and paved paths have been built throughout the allotments to make the entire area fully accessible regardless of age or ability.

A new portakabin has been installed which will be used to host workshops, presentations and activities for visiting adult and children’s groups, while a new environmentally-friendly composting toilet, complete with wheelchair access, has been put in.

The community garden was made possible thanks to a £25,000 grant from Enovert Community Trust and £3,500 from St Helens Councillor Improvement Fund. Volunteers from the allotment site were responsible for delivering the project.

Coun David Baines, Leader of St Helens Council, along with Couns Gill Neal and Mancyia Uddin, attended the allotment’s opening plant sale event. #

Coun Neal said: “Couns Baines, Uddin and I were delighted to support this project and grateful to all those who have provided the funding to make it happen. The community garden is an accessible space to support health and wellbeing and provide opportunities for people to learn new skills.”

Sharon Martindale, chair of the Cabbage Hall Allotment Association, said: “Cabbage Hall Allotments have been going for over 70 years and this project will ensure that we can continue to play an active role in bringing the community together.

"With our fully-accessible allotment, all members of the community can enjoy learning how to grow vegetables and flowers together, encouraged by our knowledgeable and experienced growers.”

Angela Haymonds, Trust secretary at Enovert Community Trust, said: "The trustees were delighted to contribute to this incredibly worthwhile project, which provides fantastic opportunities for adults and children to enjoy a range of outdoor activities in a safe, accessible environment.”

Cabbage Hall Allotments is a non-profit association run by volunteers which raises funds by selling surplus fruit and vegetables grown throughout the year as well as through the sale of items related to keeping an allotment.

All funds generated are used to maintain the community allotment.

Cabbage Hall Allotments is located not far from Enovert's Lyme and Wood Landfill Site.