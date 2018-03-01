St Helens 10k postponed by big freeze

Organisers of the St Helens 10k have postponed the event due to the big freeze.

The GPW Recruitment St Helens 10k race was scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 4, with over 1,500 set to take part.

But blistering winds and plumpting temperatures caused organisers to call off the event.

Related story: Doubts over Saints game

A fun run Victoria Park for youngsters will also be re-scheduled.

A new date is yet to be confirmed.

A spokesman for the Steve Prescott Foundation, which organises the race, states: “The decision has been made following discussions with GPW Recruitment, the Steve Prescott Foundation, St Helens RFC, St Helens Council, TDL events and other relevant parties.

“The 2k Fun Run at Victoria Park on Saturday, March 3 is also postponed.

“The organising committee are looking at an alternative date for the 10k Run. Further details will follow.”