Sponsorship opportunities at Rainford beer festival

The Rainford Beer Festival takes place next month - with a whisky table added to the usual ale and gin offerings.

The boozy bash is held over two days on February 9 and 10.

A festival spokesman said: “This year we will have four breweries, each of which will be showcasing 5 different ales (with the exception of George Wrights who will be showcasing six).

“Each Ale is available to sponsor at the cost of £80.00.

“Included in the cost of Sponsorship would be your logo on the Ale that you have sponsored, feature in our brochure which will be given to all guests, advertised on all our social media pages and also receive two free tickets to the event.

“If Ale isn’t your thing then why not sponsor the Gin Table. We have a wide variety of Gins from around the world all with their own specialty cocktail.

“When you sponsor the Gin Table the staff will wear a T-shirt with your company logo and you will be publicised as one of the Main Sponsors.

“In sponsoring the Gin Table you are also helping Councillor David Grice Chairman’s Fund as all profits from this are going direct to the “Rainford Band”

“The cost of this is £400.

“Not a lover of gin or ale? Then maybe the Whisky Table is for you, we have the finest Malts and the smoothest Blends for our Guests to try.

“When you sponsor the Whisky Table the staff will wear a T-shirt with your company logo and you will be publicised as one of the Main Sponsors along with all the other included benefits.

“The cost of this is £400.

“We also have an opportunity for you to sponsor the Glassware for the Festival. Each visitor receives a complimentary Pint of half pint glass as a souvenir of the festival.

“That would be 600 or more people with glassware in their homes with your company logo on it.

“The cost of this would be £650.00

“If you would like to take advantage of any of these sponsorship deals then please do not hesitate to contact the Clerk’s Office on 01744 884709 or admin@rainfordparishcouncil.com”