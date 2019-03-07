Smokers offered help from the NHS 'Quit Squad'

This National No Smoking Day (March 13), the NHS is offering smokers specialist support to quit.

The Quit Squad provides help for people wanting to stop smoking.

Phil Gooden, strategic lead at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Smoking is harmful to your health and one of the biggest causes of avoidable death. There are

some 152,320 smokers in Lancashire alone.

"The Quit Squad has specially trained advisors who are friendly, approachable and non-judgmental, who can support you to stop smoking and take the first steps to a healthier lifestyle – with us it is much easier than just you.

"To access the Quit Squad you can give us a call on 0800 3286297 or you can be referred through your GP or other health professionals. The service offers one-to-one support and advice for those who would like to stop smoking using an e-cigarette.

“We offer sessions in the community where you can make an appointment or drop-in at your convenience.

"The service also encourages people to protect their families by making a Smoke Free Pledge to ensure their cars and homes are smoke free; the home is now the main source of exposure to second hand smoke for children. Together we can work towards a smokefree generation, with us it is much easier than just you.”

For further details, phone 0800 3286297, visit www.quitsquad.nhs.uk, or follow the Quit Squad on Twitter @LancashireCare #QuitSquad. For further information on Smoke Free Pledges phone 0800 3286297 or visit www.lancashiresmokefreehomes.co.uk.