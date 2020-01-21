Slight rise in number of benefit claimants in St Helens

There has been a slight rise in the number of St Helens residents claiming out-of-work benefits, despite employment across the UK reaching a record high.



The latest labour market figures for November, which were published today, showed a two per cent rise in the number of people receiving benefits in the borough compared to last year.

There were 4,167 claimants in total, which was actually 12 per cent lower than five years ago.

Dave Brown, employer adviser manager for Liverpool for the Department for Work and Pensions, said: "There is a lot of activity at the moment around the social care sector. Nationally it's a sector which offers an awful lot of job opportunities."

He explained there had been a myth-busting campaign for staff and job-seekers to make them more aware of the career opportunities available in social care.

Preparations are now being made for National Apprenticeship Week, which starts on February 3 and will see local organisations which specialise in apprenticeships going to St Helens Jobcentre to speak about the posts on offer.

Hospitality Works, a national campaign which will run from February 10 to 28, will promote employment in the hospitality sector.

The new data shows the UK’s employment rate was at a record high of 76.3 per cent in November.

The North West’s employment rate was at 76.2 per cent - the highest rate on record for the region - with 3.55m people in work.