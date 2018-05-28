Skate park given green light in St Helens town centre

Planning chiefs in St Helens have given the green light to proposals for an urban skate park in St Helens town centre.

The site will be based between Chalon Way car park and Foundary Street.

A decision was taken through delegated powers by development control manager at St Helens Council, Melanie Hale.

“The proposal complies with the development plans and would improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area,” the decision notice said.

“It therefore comprises sustainable development, such that the Local Planning Authority worked proactively and positively to issue the decision without delay.”

St Helens-based arts agency Heart of Glass will manage the site.