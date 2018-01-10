Six-week course for teens interested in creative careers

Are you aged 16-18 years of age and interested in a career in music, DJing, film, gaming or performing arts?

St Helens Council’s Ways to Work team may have the solution for you.

Together with Merseyside-based entertainment industry specialist, MD Productions, the team will work with local young people during a free six-week Creative Kick Start programme at Peter Street Community Centre to give them the opportunity to channel their creative skills, while also refining their employment and everyday life skills.

To give those interested an insight to what’s on offer, a free to attend creative session will be held at St Helens town hall later this month where experts from the world of film, Djing, music, magic and performing arts will be on hand for a selection of taster master class workshops.

The creative taster session will take place in the town hall assembly room from 6pm to 7:30pm on Tuesday 23 January.

For more information, call Ways to Work (Careers Direct) on 07980 601165/08432 211 012 or email waystowork@sthelens.gov.uk