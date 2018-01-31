Singer Peter Andre congratulates St Helens slimmers

A group of Slimming World Consultants from St Helens was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in St Helens, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Susan Tuffs said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our members. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week we feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded us what important and privileged roles we have as Consultants. Now we’re heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in St Helens to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Jan Newman adds: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.

“Thanks to our Food Optimising eating plan they will see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them achieve their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way too! I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us.”

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet the Slimming World Consultants at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He added: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

“While each of them were inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their “Slimming World family” in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made the changes they had to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their Consultant and group every week. So there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people who run the groups are very special.”