Shock ‘closure’ of landmark St Helens hotel

A landmark hotel in St Helens town centre appears to have closed its doors - putting up to 25 jobs at risk.

Staff at the Mercure Hotel on Chalon Way were told last night the site was not taking any new guests.

The hotel is listed on numerous websites - including the parent company Mercure’s and Google maps - as “permanently closed”.

A staff member told the Reporter the remaining employees were expecting to learn their fate this afternoon.

A number of guests were staying at the hotel when the announcement was made.

They have now been transferred to neighbouring hotels.

Inside a suite at Mercure St Helens

No-one at St Helens Mercure was available for comment.

More to follow.