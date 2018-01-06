Shake off the winter blues with extra learning

New Year, New You? Looking to make changes in 2018? Why not shake off those winter blues and learn new skills by signing up for an Adult and Community Learning course.

Dark nights and Christmas overindulgence can make us feel lethargic, so what better time to do something new and positive? Who knows what new opportunities it might lead to!

Many of the courses are free or super affordable, so don’t worry about breaking that post-Christmas piggy bank. You don’t even have to make a long term commitment because courses run from tasters to five or ten weeks – and even several months.

There is something to suit everyone, from Positive Thinking and Stress Busting, to Work Ready, Maths and English - and much more.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and sign up for a January course.

If you want to improve your skills to go back to work, gain a qualification, volunteer or make a lifestyle change - why not take the first step and call in on a ‘New Year, New Skills ‘event which takes place in St Helens Town Hall on Thursday 11 January from 10am to 1pm.

For more information or to have a chat with one of the team, call 01744 677315 or email adultlearning@sthelens.gov.uk