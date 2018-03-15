Service station staff racially abused during robbery

An armed robber hurled racial abuse at service station staff in St Helens during a raid.

A man burst into the Ashcroft Service Station on Ashcroft Street, Parr, at around 11.25pm on Tuesday (March 13).

He demanded money before racially abusing a member of staff.

The thug, who was wielding a wrench, fled with cash.

Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as white, wearing a facial covering, carrying a large wrench, aged in his 20s, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and wearing a grey hoodie, red cap, grey Adidas bottoms with blue stripes and a blue Adidas jacket.

Det Chief Insp Chris Sephton said: “This was a nasty attack on a person going about their business, to be racially abused in this way is completely unacceptable.

“We take hate crime very seriously and we will do everything we can to find the offender and bring him to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area last night to contact us immediately.

“There may be members of the public who were passing in their vehicles and recorded dash-cam footage of a male close to the garage or surrounding area, and any piece of information or footage, however small, may be vital for our investigation.

“I want to reassure all residents and businesses that incidents like this are rare and we will do everything possible to identify the offenders, and ensure that St Helens is a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Anyone with information can contact the social media desk @MerPolCC or call 101. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and for free on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online