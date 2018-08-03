Search for missing teenager

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl missing from Knowsley.



Lois Elliot was seen at around 9pm on Tuesday in Derbyshire and is reported to have been seen at 8pm yesterday in Halewood.

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with green eyes, a pale complexion and long, brown straight hair.

When she was seen on Tuesday, she was wearing a light grey top and matching shorts. Lois has links to the Halewood and Liverpool areas.

Anyone with information on where Lois could be or who has seen someone that matches her description is urged to get in touch with police by calling 101 or at @MerPolCC on Twitter.

Alternatively information can be left with charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.