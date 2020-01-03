Search continues for St Helens teenager last seen before Christmas

Police have released a new photograph of a teenager who went missing from her home two weeks ago in a bid to help find her.



Breanna-Reshaun Hibbert, 17, was last seen at her home in St Helens on Friday, December 20.

She is black, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short black hair and long, red curly extensions. She has brown eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with purple panels on the shoulders, blue jeans and black Timberland boots with white fur around the top. She was carrying a black holdall.

The teenager is known to frequent Manchester, Worsley, Lancashire and St Helens.

It is believed that Breanna may be in Bedford or the Stroud area of Gloucestershire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed on via Missing People on 116 000.

