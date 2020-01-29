Schoolboy seriously injured following collision in St Helens

A schoolboy has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident on St Helens Linkway this morning (Wednesday, January 29).



At around 8.30am, it was reported that a Vauxhall Astra had been in collision with a pedestrian on St Helens Linkway, near the junction with Elton Head Road.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene to assist with enquiries.

Road closures are currently in place from Micklehead Roundabout and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 176 or the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747.