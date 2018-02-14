School tribute to Manchester bomb victims

Pupils at a St Helens school performed a moving tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Dance students at De La Salle High School staged the work during a service at the school in front staff, parents and pupils.

Michelle Hart, teacher of dance at the school, said: “We thought about many events that had taken place this year as a starting point for a dance for the service, we decided upon the Manchester Arena bombing because it had really impacted upon the lives of so many young people locally and their families.

“A number of our students had also been at the concert that night. The students have worked really hard on the piece and the end result was breathtaking.”

The dance included a section performed to the Tony Walsh poem This Is the Place and the Andra Day song, Rise Up.

Students wore a t-shirt with the Manchester worker bee logo and the words from Tony Walsh’s poem ‘Always remember, never forget’.

Mrs Hart added: “This moving tribute was a beautiful way for the students to express their support for the victims and their families.”