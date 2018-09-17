School's joy after receiving 'Excellent' rating

A borough school has been rated 'Excellent' by a leading education comparison guide.



The School Guide, a leading online resource for comparing education establishments, has awarded Rainhill High School with a four star rating and described it as “Excellent” when compared to other secondary schools in the United Kingdom.

The School Guide gives 34,000 UK schools unique star ratings based on official school data. CEO of the online provider, Victoria Bond said: "Rainhill has been given a rating of four stars based on official school data and has been awarded a certificate of excellence for the year 2017-2018."

Executive Principal John Pout spoke highly of the award, saying: “We are delighted to be certified as excellent by The School Guide. It is testament to all of the hard work and dedication of all the students and staff at Rainhill High.”

If you would like to see Rainhill High School for yourself, everyone is welcome to attend the school’s Open Evening on Thursday September 20 at 6.30pm.