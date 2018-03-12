School’s curling initiative

Inspired by Team Muirhead reaching the semi-finals of women’s curling at the Winter Olympics, pupils from 22 of the borough’s primary schools picked up curling stones and took to the sports hall to take part in competitions of their own as part of St Helens Sports Development’s ‘School Games’ programme.

Split across two sessions, the ‘New Age Kurling’ competitions – a fully inclusive format of the sport which can be played by disabled pupils, too - were held as qualifiers for the Merseyside School Games Finals.

The final of the morning session between Queen’s Park and Bleak Hill went right down to the wire with a one-stone play off required, before Queen’s Park prevailed as winners.

During the afternoon session, both Billinge St Aidan’s teams made it to the final, but it will be Billinge St Aidan’s ‘Green’ joining Queen’s Park in representing St Helens at the Merseyside School Games Finals on Wednesday, July 4.

Praising the pupils for their efforts, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, Councillor Sue Murphy, said: “This was another great event organised by Sports Development, and I’m happy to hear it was so well received.

“The Winter Olympics has really caught the attention of the nation, and I hope introductory games like ‘New Age Kurling’ can inspire the next generation into expressing an interest in these types of games.

“I would like to wish Queen’s Park and Billinge St Aidan’s the very best of luck at the Merseyside School Games Finals. We’re very proud of you all.”