School meal prices in St Helens to increase

The price of school meals for pupils in St Helens will increase from September.

Officials at St Helens Council have agreed to increase the cost of primary and special school meal prices from £2.30 to £2.35.

An overall increase of individual items on menus at secondary schools will be implemented in the hope of boosting income by 2.5 per cent.

The price of adult meals will also be increased from £3 to £3.10, including VAT.

Officers took the decision under delegated powers.

Elected councillors were not asked to vote on the move.

A decision notice published on the council's website describes the increase as keeping prices to a "reasonable level".

It added: “The authority’s financial procedure rules and financial instructions impose a duty to review the level of fees and charges on an annual basis.

“Price increases are applied in multiples of 5p to make income collection administratively easier.”