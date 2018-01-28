Say Eh-oh! The Teletubbies live show comes to St Helens

The iconic, world-famous Teletubbies, are bringing their first ever stage show to St Helens Theatre Royal next month.

The children’s favourites celebrate their 21st birthday this year, as they go on a UK and Ireland tour, created especially for little ones.

The family-friendly show comes to the theatre on Sat 24 and Sun 25 February 2018 with performances at 10am and 1pm.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and “Big Hugs,” as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

Young audiences will have the opportunity to join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer, Mani Svavarsson.

Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Live shows.

The show is produced by leading children’s theatre team, Fiery Light, in collaboration with licensor DHX Brands.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions, Teletubbies Live is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Teletubbies will be visiting St Helens Theatre Royal next month, it is such an iconic tv show and classic children’s favourite.

“Fans have been waiting since last summer when the show was announced, and I’m sure it will be worth the wait.”

With the performances fast-approaching, tickets are selling fast, so be sure to get yours soon, before it’s too late, as this one is sure to be a sell-out!

Tickets are priced from £14. Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon – Sat 10am – 5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com