Savings up for grabs on collective energy scheme

Figures show that even more St Helens residents are saving a considerable amount of money on their energy bills by switching their tariff through the quick and easy Merseyside Collective Switch.

Run in partnership with your local authority, the Merseyside Collective Switch aims to negotiate the cheapest energy tariff on the market, which will only be available to its members.

The average savings for St Helens residents in the last round – which ran from September to October, 2017 - was £282.00, £22 better than the national average of £260.00, which takes the overall savings in St Helens to £225,082 since the scheme began in April 2013.

Registration is now open and the winning offers will be announced after Wednesday 14 February.

Two thirds of UK households are on their energy supplier’s standard (and often most expensive) tariff. There are savings to be made by shopping around, and you may find a better deal with your existing supplier with no disruption to your service or billing.

Delivered by local charity, Energy Projects Plus, and the six Merseyside local authorities, the Merseyside Collective Switch has saved local people over £1.3 million on their energy bills so far.

Previous winning tariffs have included Big 6 suppliers such as British Gas, E.on, SSE and EDF Energy as well as smaller suppliers such as Ovo and Green Energy.

Offers have been included for prepayment meter (or pay as you go) customers as well as direct debit and pay on receipt of bill customers, so there’s something for everyone.

The winning tariffs have often been the cheapest on the market, so better than you could get elsewhere and exclusive to members.

The Merseyside Collective Switch also includes a full market comparison, so if the winning deals aren’t right for you, you can find one that is.

St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for housing, Councillor Lis Preston, said: “We’re all feeling the pinch at this time of year. Switching your energy tariff is a really easy way to make big savings, especially if you haven’t switched for over a year. The Merseyside Collective Switch has a track record of securing the top offers in the market, so if it’s time for you to switch it really is worth registering to see how much you could save.”

The service is free, and there’s no obligation to switch if you decide not to.

Help and support is available from Energy Advisors who can guide you through your top offers and help you complete your switch.

It only takes 15 minutes to switch and members saved an average of £260 a year on their energy bills in our last round.

By registering, you will have access to the exclusive offers and can make sure you’re not missing out on a great deal on your energy.

Registration closes at midnight on Tuesday, February 13.

To join the Collective Switch visit www.LCRenergyswitch.co.uk or call the local Save Energy Advice Line on freephone 0800 043 0151, where you can also get free and impartial advice about saving energy at home.