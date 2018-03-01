Saints’ chief’s London Marathon bid

Saints chief executive Mike Rush and club maintenance manager Martin Hall will be putting their best feet forwards in April, taking part in the iconic 26.2 mile London Marathon and at the same time raising funds and awareness of the National Autistic Society.

The charity is close to Mike’s heart as he has a son on the autistic spectrum and has a direct involvement with the St Helens based ‘SaS’.

St Helens Autism Support was founded in January 2012 specifically to raise funds to support people on the spectrum.

Saints have supported the charity since 2016 through special shirts highlighting the condition at the 2016 and 2017 Magic Weekends in Newcastle.

Those shirts had the nationally recognised jigsaw logo, which is used as a symbol of autism, and the duo will also wear the 2018 shirt on the 26.2 mile journey.

Such support sparked Mike and Martin to don their trainers and challenge themselves over the world-renowned London Marathon route.

Both are training hard for the event in which they hope their actions will raise awareness of the condition on a larger platform.

Donations can be made by contacting http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Mikeand Martin2018London Marathon