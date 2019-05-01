Safari park wants residents to dress as tigers for conservation parade

Knowsley Safari Park is asking St Helens residents to dress up as a big cat for its first Tiger Parade.



It is hoped a total of 500 people will don stripy creature outfits on the second bank holiday in May to raise awareness of the dire plight faced by the Amur Tiger.

There are believed to be just 500 of these majestic and beautiful cats left in the wild in remote regions of Russia and the safari park is working on an international project with the WildCats Conservation Alliance to stabilise the population.

The parade is free to join and anyone taking part can then enjoy access to the safari park all day.

The parade of "big cat kids" and "Amur adults" will march through the park’s foot safari and marks the first anniversary since its two Amur Tiger sisters, Sinda and Bira, moved into their Russian-inspired Tiger Trail habitat. The 10,000 metre squared natural terrain provides visitors with a unique opportunity to see and learn about the tigers close-up.

Bridget Johnson, research and conservation officer at Knowsley Safari, said: “It’s been an incredible 12 months for the Tiger Trail. As well as educating hundreds of thousands of visitors, it is supporting WildCats Conservation Alliance projects, which protect the survival of these endangered big cats.

“The Tiger Parade is a celebration of these projects and helps involve people in saving the Amur Tiger for future generations. Along with the parade, our team will be running optional sessions to help visitors learn more about the Amur Tiger and our conservation efforts.”

To take part in the parade, people are being asked to wear a full-on tiger fancy dress costume, accessories such as tiger masks, ears and tails, or a tiger-inspired mix of orange, black and white clothes.

Interested applicants need to register via Knowsley Safari’s website by Wednesday May 15, with successful participants being notified by email of their place. They will then be provided with a voucher that entitles them to join the Tiger Parade and get full free access to Knowsley Safari.

The Tiger Parade is on Saturday May 25 at 9.45am, with participants asked to get there by 9am. Register or find out more at www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk/events/tiger-parade-2019/