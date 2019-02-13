Robotics challenge inspires next generation of St Helens engineers

Schools from across the borough recently descended on St Helens College's STEM, Technology Campus, to compete to become the ultimate Robotics Challenge Champions.



All About STEM, the team behind The Big Bang North West, are hosting a series of heats across the Liverpool City Region, giving students a fantastic opportunity to build a VEX robot and battle it out in an exciting arena-style competition.

Alec Robinson, Head of Engineering at St Helens College with Haydock High students

The competition, supported by the Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram and sponsored by CAL International, is designed to highlight the exciting range of careers within manufacturing and engineering.

Alec Robinson, Head of Engineering at St Helens College, said: "This is such a fantastic opportunity for students to see how exciting and rewarding careers can be within engineering and manufacturing. Events such as this play an important role in encouraging the next generation of engineers and we are proud to have the opportunity to be a part of that."

"We have witnessed how innovative and skilled the students are, and I can imagine that they'll have very exciting futures ahead of them."

Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: "It is brilliant to see so many young people enjoying the Make It Work Robotics Challenge.

St Cuthbert's students

"Sparking young people’s interest and enthusiasm is a vital part of getting more of them into studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects and subsequently into exciting and rewarding careers. That is exactly what this competition does and why we are proud to support it."

After impressive competition from each school, winning champions of the St Helens heat were Haydock High School.

The winning school will now progress on to the prestigious Grand Final taking place later in the school year, where they will compete against other heat finalists, to be crowned ‘Make It Work LCR Robot Challenge Champions 2018/2019’.