Roads re-open after WWII bomb discovery

A number of roads closed following the discovery of an unexploded WWII bomb on a St Helens industrial estate have re-opened.

Workers on the Penlake Industrial Estate in Reginald Road, Sutton, discovered the bomb at around 9.30am this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the scene and put up cordons in the surrounding area.

It is believed a specialist explosive disposal team remains at the scene.

They confirmed the shell to be an unexploded WWII bomb.

The bomb is currently in the process of being removed.

A council spokesman said roads had been re-opened at around 4pm.

Merseyside Police tweeted: “All cordons have now been lifted and local residents are free to return home. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this incident.”