Roads closed after injured woman found near St Helens car park

A woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found injured near a car park in St Helens town centre.

The emergency services were called to Exchange Street at around 9am on Thursday when the woman was discovered near the multi-storey car park.

An ambulance and the air ambulance attended and the woman was taken to Aintree Hospital, where her condition was described as critical.

Police believe the woman had fallen from the multi-storey car park, but their enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

They are also working to identify the woman and find her next of kin.

Surrounding roads have been closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.