Drivers are being warned to avoid the Robins Lane area of Sutton after Scottish Power embarked on emergency work to a faulty cable.

The work is being carried out in Robins Lane at the junction with Lancots Lane, and nearby Waterdale Crescent has been closed as a result.

Four-way temporary traffic signals have been put in place to help with traffic management.

It is not known at this stage how long the work will take to complete, but updates will be given in due course.