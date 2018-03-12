Road closure at Windle Island announced

Motorists who use the A580 (East Lancs Road) and A570 (Rainford By Pass) are being warned to expect likely delays from March 26 to 29 as Scottish Power carry out cable diversion work.

As a result, from 09:30am on Monday 26 March to 7:00pm on Tuesday 27 March 2018, the A570 (Rainford By Pass) will be closed northbound only from Windle Island to Crank Road. However diversions will be in place and a series of traffic management measures will be installed on the A580 and A570.

From 9.30am on Wednesday 28 March to 7pm on Thursday 29 March, there will be one lane closed southbound only on A570 (Rainford By Pass) from Crank Road to Windle Island.

Again, diversions will be in place and a series of traffic management measures will be installed on the A580 and A570.

All properties and businesses will remain accessible during these works.

The work is part of the Windle Island Junction Improvement Scheme; a major improvement programme which will see improved safety, smoother traffic flow, and better access in and out of St Helens, implemented at Windle Island.

It was approved by the Liverpool City Region (LCR) Combined Authority following a successful business case submission to address key issues in St Helens, and to support economic growth in the wider City Region.

The whole scheme is expected to be completed by early 2019.