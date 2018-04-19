Rise in first preference primary school places

Education chiefs in St Helens says they have recorded another increase in the number of children securing their first preference primary school.

This year, 92.74 per cent of applicants were given their first choice primary school compared to 88.99 per cent the previous year. This is an increase of 3.75 per cent.

Overall, 98.24 per cent of applicants were given one of their preferred schools.

Commenting on the news, Jo Davies, Senior Assistant Director for Schools’ Services said: “Every year we work exceptionally hard to ensure that parents and guardians are allocated one of their preferred school places primary schools –and I’m delighted to see that this is the case for September 2018.

“If any parent or guardian has any questions about their application, or if their child will be 4 years old before 1 September, 2018, and have not yet applied - I would ask them to contact the School Admissions Team on 01744 671035/1029.”