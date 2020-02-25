Residents urged to come together and secure the future of St Helens church

The church council of All Saints are appealing to the local community to support their work while securing and developing their future.



They are launching their campaign at a public meeting on Monday, March 2 at 7pm at All Saints Church, Ellamsbridge Road, Sutton to which all are invited.

At the meeting members of the church, supported by others in the community, will set out the challenge and how the community can support matters.

It costs £40,000 a year to run All Saints. Income in 2019 was £28,000. The balance came from reserves which are now exhausted.

So the church needs £12,000 to secure the church for the year. It costs £3,300 every month to run the church (£110 a day).

All Saints is not under a threat of closure from the Diocese of Liverpool or the bishops who are supportive of this campaign.

But All Saints realises the simple truth about money. If they can’t raise the funds to pay the bills then they can’t continue. They have to heat, light and maintain the building and support the costs of the clergy who minister there.

The other churches in the team and members of the congregation have been generous and are supporting All Saints in the short term.

But this is not enough so they are appealing to the community to secure the future for generations to come.

All Saints is well used and well liked. It is popular with the local school children. It is a place which has many funerals, baptisms and weddings and is chosen by many across the community for important events.

Like so many communities Sutton has suffered a loss of services with shops closing and other facilities moving out. The church is for all and it wants to remain as a community hub, serving and supporting the people of Sutton.

The church needs people from the community to assist in the campaign. If together they can save the church and secure its future then together they can develop a vision that means All Saints can stay at the heart of the community.

Rev Louise Moore said “This is about saving your church. Saving it because we believe we need a church building and community for future generations.

"It has been touching to see how the pupils of Sutton Oak School have responded to our appeal.

"They have shown how important All Saints is to them and how determined they are to keep and develop the church for the future.

"We hope that others can get behind this campaign. It’s your church and you can save it.”

How you can help

Attend the open meeting on March 2 at the church with ideas for the future.

Give via the ‘Just-Giving’ website, on the page entitled ‘Saving All Saints Church Sutton’.

Cheques and donations can also be sent to the Sutton Parish Office on Eaves Lane, St. Helens, WA9 3UB. Cheques payable to ‘All Saints Church’