Reprieve for sporting landmark

An Ashton sporting landmark has been given a complete refurbishment less than a year after it suddenly closed its doors.

Three Sisters Race Circuit was closed last May when operators, The Racing School Ltd, went into liquidation.

However, just seven months later, Motorsport Circuit Management (MCM) who lease the site from the council, have announced that an extensive track refurbishment has been carried out as part of a promise to restore it to its former glory.

The new racetrack has multiple circuit layout options, giving users variations to the circuit format. The surface has also been designed and laid to meet the requirements of karting, car testing, motorcycle racing, drifting and public open testing days.

Coun Carl Sweeney, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for resources and reform, said: “The announcement by MCM is fantastic news for Wigan and will bring significant investment to the Three Sisters Race Circuit.

“This is brilliant for motorsport both in Wigan and the wider North West and will secure the future of the circuit for many years to come.

“The council has been working closely with MCM over recent months to get to this stage. We look forward to continuing that positive relationship in the future helping to develop Three Sisters to make it a real asset and visitor destination for the borough.”

Campaign group, Save Three Sisters Race Circuit, has been fighting for a solution since The Racing School went bust.

The company was the centre of controversy when dozens of people began turning up for track events which had been cancelled with no notice.

A spokesman for Save Three Sisters Race Circuit, said: “It’s great to see the management of the circuit finally investing in the site.

“We feel it has been long overdue. The operators have promised ongoing improvement and development which should definitely encourage new visitors and we will support them in what ways we can.

“We hope the management follow through on their promises and our beloved venue is back flourishing like it should. We all want nothing more than a prosperous, exciting and safe facility.”

A spokersman for MCM said that the new team will “continue to invest in facilities and the right people”.