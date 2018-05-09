Renewed appeal for information in St Helens murder investigation

Detectives are continuing their investigations into the murder of 53 year-old John Kinsella.



Emergency services were called to St Helens Linkway, Rainhill Stoops, at around 7am on Saturday 5th May after receiving reports that a man had received multiple injuries consistent with a firearms discharge.



Mr Kinsella had been walking his dog with his partner along Norlands Lane, a path that runs alongside the M62 motorway, when he was shot by a man reported to have been riding a pedal bike.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said: "Mr Kinsella suffered multiple gunshot wounds and unfortunately passed away from his injuries.

"We believe that this was a targeted attack and are continuing to work with Cheshire and Greater Manchester Police to establish the full circumstances behind this incident.

"As well as this, we are exploring all lines of enquiry and supporting all those involved at this distressing time.

"Not only is this a public footpath, that Mr Kinsella walked often, this is a near a busy motorway which assures me that someone must have information on what happened and who the offender is.

"The offender is reported to have been around 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing dark clothing and a high vis jacket. He is also believed to have been riding a mountain bike. If you saw someone matching this description around the time or area of the incident, please get in touch."

House-to-house enquiries, extensive forensic examination and CCTV analysis are currently being completed.

DCI Baker added: "John was a dad, brother, son and partner and I would urge anyone that knows who has taken this man from his family to call us as a matter of urgency.

"Firearms are not acceptable in today’s society and one shooting is one too many. We will be relentless is tracking down the person responsible and bringing them to justice.

"The public should remain reassured that we are committed to tackling gun crime and will continue to take action to protect our communities whatever the circumstance."

Were you travelling along the M62 or Warrington Road on the day of the incident? Did you in fact use the slip road at Junction 7 joining the M62 heading towards Liverpool? If so, we need to hear from you – If you have dash cam footage or remember seeing someone acting suspiciously, please get in contact by calling our Major Crime Unit on 0151 777 8618.

Alternatively, if you have any other information that you believe could help with our investigations, please get in contact on 101 or in an emergency, call 999. You can report via our social media desk @MerPolCC or directly via @CrimestoppersUK.

*A cordon and road closures around the area remain in place while officers conduct their investigations.