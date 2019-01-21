Registration now open for 2019 Moonlight Colour Walk

Registration is now open for the Willowbrook Hospice Moonlight Colour Walk on June 8.



With two routes to choose from (6.5k or 10k) and an optional colour splash, the walk is a fantastic fun event that all the family can take part in while helping to raise much needed funds for the hospice!



Entry fees are £15 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 16.



You can sign up now by ringing the fund-raising team on 01744 453798 or by going online at: www.willowbrookhospice.charitycheckout.co.uk/MLW