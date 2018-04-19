Reginald Road to close next week for major building work

Reginald Road in Sutton will be closed for two day next week as part of housing development work in the area.

Chandos Remediation Ltd is working on behalf of European Metal Recycling Ltd (EMR) to remove a bridge wall at Reginald Road to allow for landscaping on the housing development site at the former Penlake Industrial Estate.

Work will take place on Tuesday 24 to Wednesday 25 April and the closure will be in place for the duration, with pedestrian access maintained and a signed diversion route in place for vehicles.

To view the diversion route visit https://roadworks.org/?105315834