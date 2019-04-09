Refurbishment work completed at St Helens village hall

A community centre has been given a new lease of life after major refurbishment work was carried out.



A leaking roof has been repaired and two kitchens were revamped at Rainhill Village Hall.

The building is used by 25 groups each week, for fitness, bowls, drama and musical theatre groups, children’s play groups and ballroom dancing.

The Women's Institute, a heritage society and a craft class also use the centre and a luncheon club for pensioners is held regularly.

The work has been carried out thanks to £31,000 from Biffa Award, a multi-million pound fund that provides grants to community and environmental projects across the UK, as part of the Landfill Communities Fund.

The committee approached Biffa Award last year after spotting the foyer roof was leaking. Both kitchens - which are used to provide meals for elderly people and light refreshments for other groups - also needed refurbishing, including new cookers and a ventilation system.

Chairman Maria Heaton said: “The whole committee is grateful for the help from Biffa. We could never have afforded this essential work on our limited budget. Having a new roof and two refurbished kitchens has alleviated a lot of worry and stress.”

Luncheon club organiser Eunice Benson said: “It'll be a pleasure working in the lovely new kitchen and making dinner for the old folk.”

Gillian French, Biffa Award head of grants, said: “The hall is central to life in Rainhill and it’s fantastic to be able to support it with this grant. The building sees a whole range of classes and groups - now facilities have improved the hall might see even more activity.”