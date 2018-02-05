Reflection service held in borough

A service of reflection will be held at Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium this March for people affected by suicide.

The event, which will run from 7:30pm -9:00pm on Wednesday 28 March 2018, is being hosted by Listening Ear’s AMPARO service, which provides support following suicide, and is supported by St Helens Council, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBs), State of Mind (a charity that promotes positive mental health for sportsmen and women) and St Helens College.

Bringing people affected by suicide together from across Merseyside and Cheshire, the evening aims to provide a space for thought and reflection in supportive surroundings.

In attendance will be Danny Sculthorpe and Ian Smith from the world of Rugby League who have both been personally affected by suicide.

Richard Brown, CEO of Listening Ear said: “We have been delivering our post suicide support service, AMPARO, in Cheshire & Merseyside for nearly three years. AMPARO aims to reduce stigma, support bereaved families, and bring local services together to provide cohesive care and support when a suicide has occurred within a community.”

Coun Gill Neal, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing said: “I would just like to thank all those involved for organising this memorial service. It will give people a chance to remember their loved ones and come together with others who have also been affected by suicide.

“It’s also an opportunity to let people know that there is support available to help them through this tough time in their lives.”

Derek Hall and Anne Cunliffe, Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBs) said: “SOBs gives us a chance to talk and listen to others who, like ourselves have lost someone to suicide and understand the devastation for those left behind.”

Malcolm Rae, State of Mind Chair said: “State of Mind Sport are pleased to support this important event as we recognise that family members and friends can be supported and strengthened in their distress by remembering their loved ones in this way.”

Suicide is an individual tragedy, life-altering for those bereaved and a traumatic event for the community and local services involved. It is also a major public health issue and a leading cause of years of life lost.

To continue this community support, AMPARO would like to invite all affected by suicide to attend the reflection at Saints’ stadium in March, with an opportunity to meet others who have had similar experiences.

The evening will seek to continue the work of AMPARO and other partners, ensuring all who have been affected by suicide are fully supported and are able to feel connected to their community.

If you would like to attend the memorial service, visit https://www.listening-ear.co.uk/Event/st-helens-memorial-service to book your place.