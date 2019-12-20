Recycle your Christmas tree with Willowbrook Hospice

After a hugely successful Christmas tree collection in 2019, the Willowbrook Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme is back for January 2020.



The last Christmas tree collection in St Helens and Knowsley raised just over £2,785 for the hospice.

So why not go green, get your tree recycled and help raise money so that they can continue to care and support patients and their families.

All you need to do to register for your real tree to be collected is donate a minimum of £5 and call the Willowbrook Fund-raising Team on 01744 453798, email events@willowbrookhospice.org.uk or go online at: www.willowbrookhospice.charitycheckout.co.uk/christmastreerecycling#!/

They are collecting from Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 17, 2020 (weekdays only) and are able to collect from postcodes: L14, L28, L34, L35, L36, WA9. WA10, WA11, WA12 and WN5 (not Orrell). Unfortunately, they are unable to collect from other postcodes.

You don't need to be in on the day! Simply leave your tree outside your house and you can even specify where during registration.

By registering for the Willowbrook Christmas Tree Collection you are helping to ensure that the hospice can continue to support patients and their families across St Helens and Knowsley.