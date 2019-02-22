Recipe: Braised pig cheeks, with capers and parsley.

Justin Jerome, head chef of The Grill at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, shares his recipe for an earthy winter dish of braised pig cheeks, with capers and parsley.

INGREDIENTS

20 pig cheeks, trimmed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

1 head of celery, washed and roughly chopped

2 onions, peeled and roughly chopped

2 carrots, washed, peeled and roughly chopped

1 bulb garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1 sprig of thyme

80g treacle

1tsp cracked black pepper

4 tsp capers

Parsley leaves

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius /gas mark 3

Place the vegetables, garlic, cheeks and thyme into a deep roasting tray, cover with cold water then add the treacle and the black pepper

Cover with 2 layers of foil and cook for approximately three hours or until tender

Once cooked, remove the cheeks from the liquid and keep warm

Place the liquid over a high heat and reduce by half

Once reduced, sieve the liquid into a clean pan to remove the vegetables

Return the cheeks back to the sauce to warm through

TO FINISH

Add the capers and carefully arrange on to a plate or bowl

Spoon over a little of the sauce

Garnish with the parsley and serve at once with some mashed potatoes and root vegetables for an earthy winter dish