Rangers to host Christmas bird walk

Residents are invited to pack their binoculars and join St Helens Council’s Ranger Service on a winter bird watching walk around Taylor Park next weekend.

During this event, the Ranger will point out up to 30 different species of bird often found in the area during the winter months.

Anyone interested in attending this event, which takes place on Saturday, December 23, is asked to meet at the main Grosvenor Road car park for a 1pm start.

Stout footwear and warm, waterproof clothing is advised - and the Rangers kindly request that dogs are left at home.

For more information, call the Rangers on 01744 677 772.