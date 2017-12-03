Rangers host winter bird watching walk in St Helens park

Residents are invited to pack their binoculars and join St Helens Council’s Ranger Service on a winter bird watching walk around Mesnes Park next weekend.

During this event, Rangers will point out the many different species of bird often found in the area during the winter months, including the Eurasian teal which can be spotted on Newton Lake.

Anyone interested in attending this event, which takes place on Sunday, December 10, are asked to meet at Mesnes Park Centre on Park Road North for a 10am start.

Stout footwear and warm, waterproof clothing is advised, and the Rangers kindly request that dogs are left at home.

For more information, call the Rangers on 01744 677 772.