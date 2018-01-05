Rangers host bird walk around Rainford

Walk off those excess Christmas pounds by joining St Helens Council’s Ranger Service on a bird walk around Rainford next Sunday (January 7).

During this event – which takes in the agricultural fields and mosslands of Rainford - the Ranger will point out the many different species of bird often found in the area during the winter months, including pink-footed geese and birds of prey.

Anyone interested in attending this event are asked to meet at the Siding Lane Ranger Centre at 10am.

Stout footwear and warm, waterproof clothing is advised - and the Rangers kindly request that dogs are left at home.

For more information, call the Rangers on 01744 677 772.