Ranger Service park events happening in St Helens during February

More events have been announced for St Helens Council Ranger Service’s February outdoor programme.



There’s no end to the benefits of getting outdoors. A good walk done regularly can lead to significant improvements to your physical health and mental wellbeing.

And if you could spare a little time and elbow grease you could help care for the borough’s cherished parks and green spaces on a community litter pick.

There are opportunities for both, as the Rangers are back with a fresh series of health walks and litter picks through February.

Health walks all last around two hours at a fair pace. Litter pickers and bags will be provided to all volunteers at the litter picks.

Please wear stout footwear and warm clothing, and take along waterproofs with something to eat and drink.

The full programme of events is as follows:

Wednesday 5 February – Mesnes Park health walk, leaving from the park Pavilion at 1.30pm.

Tuesday 11 February – Sankey Valley health walk, leaving from Sankey Valley Visitor Centre at 1:30pm.

Tuesday 11 February – Litter Pick along Sankey Valley, 10am-12pm. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Blackbrook Road, WA11 0AB.

Wednesday 12 February – Conservation Work in Taylor Park, 10am-12pm. Meet at Taylor Park Centre at 10am, Grosvenor Road, WA10 3HX.

Sunday 16 February – Litter Pick in Taylor Park, 10am-12pm. Meet at Taylor Park Boat House, Grosvenor Road, WA10 3HX.

Monday 17 February – Siding Lane health walk, leaving from the visitor centre at Siding Lane in Rainford at 1:30pm.

Tuesday 25 February – Bankes Park Loop health walk, leaving from Bankes Park car park at 1:30pm.