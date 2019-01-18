Rainhill teenager missing from home

Merseyside Police are appealing for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who is missing from home.

Kamran Cross was last seen at his home address in Rainhill on January 8 and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him since.

Kamran is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

He is known to frequent St Helens, Wigan, Preston, Lancaster and North Wales.

Anyone who has seen Kamran or anyone fitting his description is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.