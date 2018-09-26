Rainhill runners race to raise funds

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Rainhill at the weekend for the annual Run Rainhill.



The event raises money for local good causes in and around the area, much of which goes to smaller community groups who often find it difficult to find funding but still need a helping hand.

Steve Clarke, one of the race organisers and a volunteer at Rainhill Gala, said: “We’d like to thank all of the runners, who help to raise money and awareness for community groups, charities and personal reasons close to their hearts.

“The event is really well supported and this year we were delighted to receive huge backing from the Co-op, who sent a team of local staff to help on the day handing out water and fruit to the runners on the finish line.”