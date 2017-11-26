Rainford High pupils’ collaborative memorial of WWI

Rainford High has collaborated with St Vincent’s School, a specialist school for sensory impairment, and published author, Harrison F.Carter, to commemorate World War I.

Over the past six weeks, a select group of year 8 pupils from the Rainford-based school along with talented pupils, aged 13-18, from St Vincent’s have taken part in a creative writing programme called ‘Shenanigans Creative’.

It has been devised by Harrison F. Carter to guide keen visually impaired storytellers through the stages of story development through to final production.

The sessions involved students with visual impairments from St Vincent’s, located in West Derby, Liverpool, writing poems which remembered those who fought in the First World War and honoured the final centenary year.

These were then presented to sighted pupils at Rainford High who took inspiration and produced pieces of art which have been published side-by-side as a collective booklet. The programme required Rainford High pupils to explore their own creativity, as well as expanding their learning of WWI and visual impairment issues.

Exceptional pieces of work will appear on the Shenanigans Creative website – www.shenanigans-creative.com – and will be entered for an international charity competition, called ‘Never Such Innocence’. The founder and trustee of the competition is Lady Lucy French, the Great granddaughter of WWI Field Marshall, Sir John French, who commanded the British Expeditionary Force at the time.

Author Harrison F Carter said: “I have been so impressed by the students’ interpretation and commitment to this project. The sensitivity, the work ethic and the quality of the art produced by the pupils of St Vincent’s and Rainford High has been wonderful to see - they should all be very proud of themselves. The finished booklet is an important acknowledgement of the pupils’ talent and achievement.”

Principal of Rainford High Ian Young said: “Remembrance Day, and the lead up to it, is a very significant time at the school. We are committed to ensuring that all future generations understand its importance so that the sacrifices made at this time are never forgotten.

“This particular programme has certainly increased our pupils’ learning of this historic period and also their awareness towards visual impairment and other needs. The teaching staff and I are delighted by their contributions and conduct throughout the past six weeks.”

Rainford High is an 11-18 school with just over 1400 students who achieve good exam results at both the end of Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 5.

The school has a strong ethos of ‘Everyone Matters, Everyone Helps and Everyone Succeeds’ which the staff and pupils continually work to make this the day-to-day focus of the school.